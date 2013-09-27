BEIJING, Sept 27 A Chinese viewing tower in the
shape of a giant, copper puffer fish has raised an online huff
about the latest in a series of bizarre and extravagant targets
of state investment.
Encased in 8,920 copper plates and built at a cost of around
70 million yuan ($11.4 million), the tower on an island in
Yangzhong county, eastern Jiangsu province, hovers 15 storeys
above ground.
The government has often been criticised for wasteful
investment to power the world's No. 2 economy. Beijing
acknowledges the problem and wants consumption to overtake
investment as a driver of growth.
Residents who welcome the fish tower say it improves the
county's image. Less enthusiastic residents question whether
such expensive and impractical buildings are needed.
"To spend so much money on something so meaningless, I
really admire these 'wealthy' people," Mother988 said on Sina
Weibo, China's version of Twitter, with apparent heavy irony.
The People's Daily, the Chinese government's main
mouthpiece, acknowledged that the construction had polarised
opinion.
"Once this giant puffer made its appearance, it caused a
heated debate online," it said.
Public records show Jiangsu's local government bodies are
the most indebted in the country.
Jiangsu says its debt is manageable, but took steps this
week to rein in risk by announcing plans to control land sales,
becoming the first Chinese government to do so.
Yangzhong aims to promote the tower as the world's biggest
metal construction in terms of volume, the People's Daily said.
Central Henan province drew controversy in 2011 when a
state-backed charity tried to build an eight-storey sculpture of
Song Qingling, second wife of modern China's founding father Sun
Yat Sen. Construction was scrapped half-way through.
The eastern province of Zhejiang also came under the
spotlight after it modelled one of its city court houses on
Capitol Hill.($1 = 6.1 yuan)
