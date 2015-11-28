SINGAPORE Nov 28 A Hong Kong court has appointed provisional liquidators for China Fishery Group Ltd , the company said in a statement, adding trading in its shares would be suspended until further notice.

Earlier this week, HSBC Holdings, a lender to China Fishery, filed an application with the Hong Kong High Court and petitioned for it to be wound up.

China Fishery and its parent, Pacific Andes Resources Development, said in August they were being investigated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Commercial Affairs Department for an alleged offence under the Securities and Futures Act.

In a separate statement, Pacific Andes said it had requested for its shares to be voluntarily suspended.