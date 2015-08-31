SINGAPORE Aug 31 Carlyle Group's nominee on the
board of China Fishery Group has stepped down, a few
months after the U.S. private equity firm declined to take part
in the Singapore-listed company's rights issue.
Patrick Siewert resigned as a non-executive director from
August 29, China Fishery said on Monday.
Carlyle's stake in China Fishery fell from 11.1 percent to
6.2 percent following a rights issue earlier this year.
China Fishery cited the reduced stake and competing
commitments as reasons for Siewart's departure from the board.
His alternate director, Janine Feng Junyuan, also stepped
down.
Shares of China Fishery and its parent, Pacific Andes
International Holdings, have come under pressure
following last month's announcement that the companies were
facing a probe by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and
Singapore's white-collar police for an offence under the
securities and futures act.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)