SHANGHAI May 21 Chinese fishing boats have been
illegally fishing off West Africa, Greenpeace said on Wednesday,
adding that Chinese companies expanded operations in Africa from
13 vessels in 1985 to 462 vessels in 2013, but the government
said they are within the law.
One fifth of China's distant water fishing fleet now
operated in Africa, Greenpeace said in a report, and was
dominated by bottom trawlers, "one of the most destructive
fishing gears in the modern fishing industry."
Over a 10-year period, 183 illegal fishing cases involving
118 Chinese vessels were reported in six West African countries
- Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Senegal and Sierra
Leone.
Within 26 days at sea, Greenpeace discovered an average of
one new illegal Chinese fishing case every two days, noting
these infractions were likely "just the tip of the iceberg".
China's foreign ministry said Chinese fishing companies in
Africa strictly abided by the law and by deals they have signed
with governments in Africa.
These companies had contributed to local economies by
"paying taxes, providing jobs and increasing incomes, which is
welcomed by local governments and their people" said ministry
spokesman Hong Lei on Wednesday.
But Greenpeace argued Chinese fishing operations in West
Africa were a "double standard", as China had improved
sustainability provisions in its own domestic legislation while
continuing to defy laws in Africa.
Several of the illegal fishing cases occurred when African
nations such as Guinea were trying to deal with Ebola, and as
China offered assistance to African countries during the
outbreak.
Many of the vessels tracked had not installed or turned on
their Automatic Identification System devices, a system used
globally to record data from ships' activities.
The report singled out China National Fisheries Corporation,
the country's largest distant water fishing company, as a repeat
offender.
Along with Dalian Lian Run Overseas Fishery Corp and
Shandong Overseas Fisheries Development Co. Ltd., the company
also under-declared its vessels' gross tonnage, the report said,
with its actual fishing capacity exceeding its authorised limit
by 61 percent in the first half of 2014.
The companies did not respond immediately when contacted for
comment.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Additional reporting by the
Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie)