* Rapid development of derivatives in China attracting new
traders
* Brokerages, funds recruiting math whizzes, buying fast
computers
* Many traders are experienced Western educated returnees
* Risks of trading error causing crash on volatile market
* Chinese indexes suffered repeated dramatic crashes this
year
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, June 7 The rapid liberalisation of
Chinese derivatives markets has attracted a new breed of
creative traders employing complex trading strategies that can
generate quick profits - and an extra dollop of risk - in
China's runaway stock boom.
Brokerages and fund managers are investing in mathematics
whizzes and hardware, and moving servers onto trading floors to
gain precious microseconds dealing in new options and futures
contracts, helping China's CSI300 index become the world's most
traded equity futures contract in May.
The introduction of new derivative products is intended to
help investors hedge risk, but it also gives rise to the kind of
sophisticated trading strategies that have made quick-trading
"flash boys" notorious in the United States and Europe.
For the most part the strategies and the traders employing
them are untested in China, where the derivatives market barely
existed five years ago, and slick automated trading strategies
can produce horrific crashes when they go wrong.
"Currently, there are many hedging tools in the market, but
liquidity and stability is still a problem the hedge fund
industry needs to address," Hong Lei, deputy head of China's
Asset Management Association, told an industry forum last month.
"China's market is highly inefficient, which means it's
relatively easy to produce absolute returns," said Ken Zhu,
Chairman and CEO of hedge fund firm Scientific Investment.
Zhu, a graduate from Boston University and former trader at
BlackRock, said he applies big data and quantitative strategies
to beat retail investors in China, with an expected return of 20
percent a year.
"Chinese retail investors don't have any advantage over us."
Traders' advantage over ordinary investors was demonstrated
on Aug. 16, 2013, after an apparent combination of software and
human error at Everbright caused an unintended placement of buy
orders worth 68.6 billion yuan ($11.1 billion) to the Shanghai
stock exchange, setting off a short-lived 6 percent jump in the
Shanghai Composite Index (SCI) and an ensuing "flash
crash".
Everbright quickly hedged its losses using futures
contracts, but ordinary investors who followed the trade were
stuck with big losses. Most didn't qualify to trade futures and
couldn't exit their positions as in China investors can't sell
shares they purchased on the same day.
In 2015 the risk is amplified by a triple-digit percentage
leap in the SCI. Chinese bourses have already seen three panics
that have driven major indexes down about 6 percent in short
order. On Thursday afternoon benchmark indexes suddenly plunged
over 5 percent, wiping out 3.4 trillion yuan ($548 billion) of
market value, only to turn positive again by the close.
Analysts blame the new volatility on the preponderance of
retail investors in the Chinese market - unlike in the West,
where institutions dominate - and to the fact that many Chinese
traders are highly leveraged, which tends to amplify movements.
FULL SPEED AHEAD
After launching the country's first stock index futures
market in 2010, China this year rolled out two more futures
instruments and launched ETF options in February, with plans to
roll out more hedging instruments, including single-stock
options, in the near future.
Local governments are also getting in on the action,
throwing up "hedge fund towns" and luring skilled fund managers
with incentives in the hope of replicating the Greenwich hedge
fund hub near Manhattan.
Rocky Hu, managing director of Olympus Hedge Fund
Investments, expects to bring as many as 15 hedge fund houses or
investment teams into China this year.
"Where else in the world has such a big growth potential as
China?"
That has already attracted overseas returnees like Wang
Feng, a physics graduate from University of Michigan and former
Wall Street trader, who finally sees an opportunity to apply
scientific methods in China's stock and futures markets.
In March Wang rented an office in Hangzhou, capital of the
eastern Zhejiang province, to serve as headquarters for his
hedge fund, Alpha Squared Capital.
He is testing high-frequency trading (HFT), which uses
automated trading strategies to execute thousands of
transactions per second, aiming to generate giant profits from
small movements in prices.
"Theoretically, we hope to achieve the same speed as in U.S.
markets, transactions occurring in microseconds," Wang said, but
noted that expensive hardware and software alone is not enough.
"The key is to develop the right trading strategy for
China."
Some doubt such strategies will pay off in the short run,
especially those relying on intense bursts of transactions,
because exchanges have mechanisms for fending off transaction
floods.
"Watching transactions pour in too fast, you can see the
exchanges slowing them down," said an exchange regulator who
spoke on condition of anonymity.
