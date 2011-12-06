SHANGHAI Dec 6 Popular Apple
iPad news application, Flipboard, said on Tuesday it has
partnered with China's Sina Corp and Renren Inc
to launch a Chinese edition of the application to woo
users in the world's largest Internet market.
Flipboard's chief executive tweeted in May this year that
the application, which integrates Facebook, was blocked in
China. Beijing fears that unfettered access to the Internet will
lead to social instability and thus blocks Facebook and Twitter
on the mainland.
However, the Chinese edition of Flipboard, the first
international edition for the application, will feature Chinese
content and integrate posts shared on Sina's microblog Weibo and
status updates from Facebook clone Renren.
"We chose China for our first international edition because
we had a unique opportunity to create an amazing experience with
Sina and Renren. Also, China has the second largest Apple App
Store in the world and it's one of the fastest growing markets
for the iPad," said Mike McCue, Flipboard's chief executive in
statement posted online. ()
Chinese users will be able to download the application from
Tuesday, for free from the Apple China App Store.