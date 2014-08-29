SHANGHAI Aug 29 Chinese police have formally arrested six staff from a unit of U.S. meat supplier OSI Group Inc, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"OSI Group confirms that six employees of Shanghai Husi have now been arrested following detention by authorities," Illinois-based OSI said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

OSI Group has withdrawn products made in the Shanghai factory following a food safety scare last month triggered by allegations in a Chinese television report that showed workers using expired meat and doctoring food production dates.

OSI had supplied meat to fast food chains McDonald's Corp and KFC-parent Yum Brands Inc.

Yum has cut ties with OSI globally since the scandal broke in July, while McDonald's has said it is reviewing its relationship with OSI pending an investigation by Chinese regulators.

The employees were previously detained at the start of August. Chinese police can detain suspects before making a formal arrest.

"OSI Group will continue to cooperate fully and in good faith with the authorities," the statement said. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan. Editing by Jane Merriman)