SHANGHAI Aug 29 Chinese police have formally
arrested six staff from a unit of U.S. meat supplier OSI Group
Inc, the company said in a statement on Friday.
"OSI Group confirms that six employees of Shanghai Husi have
now been arrested following detention by authorities,"
Illinois-based OSI said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
OSI Group has withdrawn products made in the Shanghai
factory following a food safety scare last month triggered by
allegations in a Chinese television report that showed workers
using expired meat and doctoring food production dates.
OSI had supplied meat to fast food chains McDonald's Corp
and KFC-parent Yum Brands Inc.
Yum has cut ties with OSI globally since the scandal broke
in July, while McDonald's has said it is reviewing its
relationship with OSI pending an investigation by Chinese
regulators.
The employees were previously detained at the start of
August. Chinese police can detain suspects before making a
formal arrest.
"OSI Group will continue to cooperate fully and in good
faith with the authorities," the statement said.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan. Editing by Jane Merriman)