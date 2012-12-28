SHANGHAI Dec 28 Beijing will introduce tough
new laws to punish firms that flout food safety laws, the
official Xinhua news agency reported, a significant move in
China's struggle to get its abysmal food safety record under
control.
The announcement follows a similar declaration by the city
of Shanghai on Wednesday saying it would blacklist firms that
flout food safety laws.
Under the new Beijing regulations, to take effect in April,
firms caught producing or selling unsafe foods will be banned
from operating in Beijing for life, according to a municipal
food safety regulation passed on Thursday, the report said.
Employees found responsible for food safety problems and the
executives of companies that commit food safety problems will
not be allowed to work in the industry for five years after
their firms' licenses are revoked, the report said.
China's food safety problems have proven difficult to
eradicate even after repeated government campaigns to enforce
standing laws and change attitudes at Chinese companies.
Frequent media reports refer to cooking oil being recycled
from drains, carcinogens in milk, and fake eggs. In 2008, milk
laced with the industrial chemical melamine killed at least six
children and sickened nearly 300,000.
On Monday, Shanghai's food safety authority said the level
of antibiotics and steroids in Yum Brands Inc's KFC
chicken was within official limits, but found a suspicious level
of an antiviral drug in one of the eight samples tested.
Yum faced criticism last week from China's state-owned
broadcaster, which said Yum's KFC chickens in China contained an
excessive level of antibiotics.