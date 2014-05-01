BEIJING May 1 China will further tighten
quality controls on milk imports by demanding that overseas
suppliers register with the country's quality watchdog before
they are allowed to import dairy products, state media said on
Thursday.
Exporting companies must first meet relevant regulations in
their home countries to ensure that their health standards meet
Chinese rules and laws, the official China News Service said,
citing China's quality regulator.
"Corporate regulation management for foreign dairy producers
who import will ... guarantee that imported dairy products sold
in China meet Chinese food safety rules and laws from the
source," the report said.
It said that the quality watchdog had already certified
1,122 foreign dairy producers, including 41 companies which make
infant milk formula. Other companies, it said, would be added in
time.
Companies not registed cannot import as of May 1, the report
added.
Food safety has long dragged on China's domestic milk powder
makers, boosting international brands in an infant formula
market set to double to $25 billion by 2017, according to data
from Euromonitor.
China has announced moves to consolidate the sector,
supporting domestic "champions" who will be able to compete more
strongly with global rivals.
Milk powder is a sensitive topic since a 2008 scandal
involving milk tainted with the industrial chemical melamine
killed at least six infants and left thousands ill.
That damaged the reputation of Chinese firms and boosted the
market share of foreign brands such as Danone SA,
Nestle SA, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co and
Abbott Laboratories. Imported brands account for close
to 80 percent of the infant formula market in major cities.
However, last August New Zealand's Fonterra said it
had found a potentially fatal bacteria in one of its products,
triggering recalls of infant milk formula and sports drinks in
several markets, including China. Tests later found the initial
finding was incorrect.
China's biggest milk powder makers include Inner Mongolia
Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd, China Mengniu Dairy Co
Ltd, Feihe International Inc and Heilongjiang
Wondersun Dairy Co Ltd.
