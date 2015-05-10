BEIJING May 10 Police in western China detained
11 people after a crowd of angry customers in early May smashed
a halal shop suspected of mishandling food prepared according to
Islamic custom, state media said.
A group of "law-breakers" in Xining, the capital of Qinghai
province, broke into a store on May 1 and vandalised it after
discovering that non-halal foods had been transported along with
halal products, a violation of regulations.
An investigation by authorities revealed that suspicions
that sausages had been sold at the store were not true,
state-run Xining Television reported on Friday.
The owner made "sincere apologies" to the store's Muslim
customers, the report said, adding that it was ordered to stop
selling, transporting and producing halal products and received
a fine.
It said the owner, surnamed Li, belonged to the Hui Muslim
minority and that most of the store's staff were Muslim.
Food safety and quality remains a major concern in China
after a series of high-profile scandals.
Wang Zuoan, the head of China's State Administration for
Religious Affairs, said in an interview published on Sunday in
the ruling Communist Party's Study Times, that China must
"protect the legal interests of religious groups".
China has struggled to tame unrest among some Muslims,
particularly in its western Xinjiang region, home to ethnic
Uighurs, many of whom chafe at the government's strict controls
on religion.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Kim Coghill)