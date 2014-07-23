SHANGHAI, July 23 A Chinese food watchdog said food safety violations at Shanghai Husi Food Co Ltd, a supplier to global brands including McDonald's Corp and Yum Brands Inc, were company-led and not the acts of individuals, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Tuesday.

McDonald's and KFC's parent Yum, along with a number of other global brands, have been pulled into the food safety scandal after it emerged that Shanghai Husi Food, a unit of U.S.-based OSI Group LLC, had supplied expired meat to clients. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Paul Tait)