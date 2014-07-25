TOKYO, July 25 McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan)
said it halted sales of all products that use chicken
meat that originates in China on Friday, switching its sourcing
completely to Thailand.
McDonald's Japan had already stopped selling items that used
meat sourced from Shanghai Husi Food Co, a China-based supplier
that had been shut down over food safety concerns. Shanghai Husi
had supplied about 20 percent of its Chicken McNuggets.
"We made this decision in view of the growing concern over
McDonald's chicken products made in China," McDonald's Japan
Chief Executive Sarah Casanova said in a statement.
McDonald's Japan said some stores could sell out of
chicken-based items depending on the level of available
inventory.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)