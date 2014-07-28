SHANGHAI, July 28 An on-going internal
investigation conducted by OSI Group LLC into its unit, the
scandal-hit Chinese food supplier Shanghai Husi Food Co Ltd, has
revealed that standards were below par.
David McDonald, president and chief operation officer at OSI
Industries, told a news conference in Shanghai on Monday that
the company would make "sweeping changes" to its China
operations, including senior personnel changes.
The firm will also spend 10 million yuan ($1.62 million)
over three years to launch a food safety education programme in
Shanghai.
OSI said over the weekend it would "withdraw from the
marketplace" all products made by Shanghai Husi, and that it was
conducting an internal investigation into current and former
senior management.
($1=6.1871 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)