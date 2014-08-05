RPT-German industry warns against underinvestment in fibre telecom links
* Mittelstand in the countryside struggles with Industrie 4.0
CHICAGO Aug 5 Two government bodies in Shanghai have launched a joint investigation into the food safety scandal in China centered around U.S.-based meat supplier OSI Group, the company said on Tuesday.
OSI Group, based inAurora, Illinois, said in a statement it was cooperating with the probe by the Shanghai Administration for Industry and Commerce and the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration.
An undercover local Chinese television report on July 20 showed workers at Shanghai Husi Food Co Ltd, a unit of OSI Group, using expired meat and doctoring food production dates. Regulators immediately closed the factory, which supplied food to McDonald's Corp and other companies. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Mittelstand in the countryside struggles with Industrie 4.0
MEXICO CITY, April 23 The United States, Mexico and Canada are likely to reach a basic accord over reworking the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by the middle of next year, the head of the biggest U.S. business lobby group said on Sunday.