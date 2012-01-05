Jan 5 A factory in southern China is being
investigated after reports it sold tonnes of adulterated
cooking oil, which was possibly sold to makers of hugely popular
instant noodles, the latest in a series of food safety scandals
to hit the country.
Officials from the Yong Long factory in the southern
manufacturing city of Dongguan appeared to have fled when
government regulators entered the premises on Wednesday, a local
government spokesperson said.
Nobody from the factory was immediately available to comment
on Thursday.
Officials were investigating media reports the factory had
mixed cottonseed oil and flavour-enhanced soybean oil and
marketed it as peanut oil, according to a statement from the
government of Zhongtang, a town in Dongguan.
Yong Long factory produces about four tonnes of cooking oil
daily, supplying Pearl River Delta cities including Dongguan,
Foshan, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, the Southern Metropolis Daily
reported on Thursday, citing documents found at the factory.
The newspaper said the factory sold to Chinese food brands
such as Master Kong, a household name in the instant noodle
industry. It said the adulterated oil could possibly harm human
reproductive cells but gave no other details.
China has struggled to rein in widespread health safety
violations in its vast food processing sector. There have been
several scandals involving cooking oil safety in recent years.
Police arrested 52 people at the end of last year in the
southern province of Jiangxi for selling more than 2,000 tonnes
of cooking oil dredged up from restaurant gutters.
Since July 2011, Chinese courts have sentenced at least a
dozen people to jail, including one person who received a
suspended death sentence, for their roles in producing or
selling pork tainted with toxic chemicals.
In 2008, at least six children died and nearly 300,000 fell
ill from drinking milk laced with melamine powder, an industrial
compound added to milk to give misleadingly high results in
protein tests.
(Reporting By Sisi Tang in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis
and Paul Tait)