BEIJING Jan 15 China will offer up to 300,000
yuan ($48,200) as a cash reward to people who report on others
who violate food safety laws, state media said on Tuesday, as
the government tries again to crack down on a persistent
problem.
"Actions taken to report violations of food and drug safety
laws will be rewarded," state news agency Xinhua said. "The
reward for each case, in principle, will not exceed 300,000
yuan."
Rewards will be paid out after the authorities confirm the
veracity of the tip-offs, the report said.
Repeated campaigns to crack down on the problem and the
meting out of tough punishments have failed to bring an end to
China's food safety woes.
Frequent media reports refer to cooking oil being recycled
from drains, carcinogens in milk, and fake eggs. In 2008, milk
laced with the industrial chemical melamine killed at least six
children and sickened nearly 300,000.
Last week, fast-food chain KFC's parent Yum Brands Inc
apologised to customers in China over its handling of a
recent food scare that has hit the company's sales in its
biggest market.
The scandal erupted when the official China Central
Television reported in late December that some of the chicken
supplied to KFC and McDonald's Corp contained excess amounts of
antiviral drugs and hormones used to accelerate growth.
Subsequent findings by the Shanghai Food and Drug
Administration found the levels of antibiotics and steroids in
Yum's current batch of KFC chicken supply were safe, though the
watchdog found a suspicious level of an antiviral drug in one of
the eight samples tested.
Beijing said last December it would introduce tough new laws
to punish firms that flout food safety laws, a significant move
in China's struggle to get its abysmal food safety record under
control.