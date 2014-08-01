BRIEF-American Savings Bank Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* Net income of $15.8 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in q1 of 2016
SHANGHAI Aug 1 Yum Brands Inc on Friday said it would strengthen oversight of its China supply chain after it severed ties with supplier OSI China following a food safety scandal.
Yum, which owns KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in China, said on its microblog it would require suppliers to install monitoring equipment in their production facilities, improve scrutiny during unannounced visits and introduce an incentive system for whistleblowers.
April 28 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its lung cancer drug, almost three months after the company acquired the drug's developer, Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc.