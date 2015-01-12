SHANGHAI Jan 12 China has arrested more than
110 people, suspected of selling pork from pigs that died from
disease, and confiscated more than 1,000 tonnes of contaminated
pork in its latest crackdown on food safety violations.
The Ministry of Public Security said on Sunday the people
were part of a network made up of 11 groups who, since 2008, had
been buying pigs that had died of illnesses from livestock farms
at low prices.
The meat was sold off to markets in 11 provinces, including
Henan and Guangxi, or was processed into bacon or cooking oil
for sale. The accused also bribed food supervisory authorities
to obtain quarantine certificates, the ministry said.
Seventy-five of the suspects have been prosecuted. Several
food quarantine staff have also been sent to prosecutors, said
the ministry, which had been investigating the network since the
end of 2013.
Food safety remains a major concern in China after a series
of high-profile scandals that has involved tainted milk powder
as well as donkey meat. The scandals have embroiled foreign
corporations such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and McDonald's
In 2013, more than 10,000 dead pigs were found floating down
Shanghai's Huangpu river after the regional government cracked
down on criminal gangs that had been selling abandoned carcasses
as meat on the black market, fuelling overcrowding on farms.
China's top food watchdog said last Wednesday food and drug
safety was "grim" and pledged stronger oversight.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Paul Tait)