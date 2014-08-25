By Adam Jourdan
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Aug 25 The entanglement of H.J. Heinz
Co. in China's latest food scare highlights a key concern for
international and local firms - how to keep track of ingredients
from diverse sources in a country where food supply tracing
technologies are far from the norm.
The U.S. food maker apologised to Chinese consumers last
week and said it would tighten controls over suppliers after it
was forced to recall some infant cereal from store shelves due
to excess levels of lead.
Food safety scares erupt regularly in China - KFC parent Yum
Brands Inc, McDonald's Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd have all
suffered recently - and such incidents can seriously dent sales.
But barcode tracking systems for produce, common in the
United States and Europe, are largely absent.
"Standardized traceability of food products does not
currently exist in China. It's a long way from it," said David
Mahon, Beijing-based managing director of an investment firm
focusing on China's food and beverage sectors.
China's food traceability systems and regulation were
classified as "poor" in an August report from the Institute of
Food Technologists. This was the lowest score of around 20
countries included.
Food safety barcodes store details such as the farm of
origin, dates of harvest, planting, storage and shipment,
meaning clients down the line can trace a particular batch and
find out how and why any issues occurred.
Some firms have tried to bring the system into wider use in
China - French grocer Carrefour SA launched a
barcoding system last year for fruit and vegetables - but the
technology has failed to catch on due to the high costs of
implementation throughout scattered supply chains.
SENSITIVE MARKET
Heinz said it had identified the supplier and ingredient - a
skimmed soybean powder - responsible for the recall of four
batches of its AD Calcium Hi-Protein Cereal from stores in
eastern China, but added the firm needed to do more to keep
suppliers in check.
"We will keep improving traceable food safety control
systems from 'farm to factory'," Heinz said in a statement
posted on its Chinese website.
Heinz, which was bought out by Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc and private equity firm 3G Capital last
year, did not respond to requests for further comment.
Consumers in China are highly sensitive to issues of food
safety, especially with baby products, after powdered milk
tainted with the industrial chemical melamine led to the deaths
of at least six infants in 2008.
Danone SA and Abbott Laboratories saw
infant formula sales in China plunge last year after concerns
over a potentially fatal bacteria in a supplier's product. Tests
later showed the initial finding was incorrect.
China has soaring levels of soil and water pollution, with
seven out of the top 10 farming provinces amongst the areas most
exposed to heavy metal pollution such as lead, according to a
March report from HSBC.
Major firms, including fast food chains McDonald's and
Burger King Worldwide Inc, said they had put in place
stringent testing and auditing procedures in China to avoid
issues such as contamination from water and soil pollution.
"We have rigorous and overlapping internal and external
testing procedures and audits to ensure that our suppliers in
China, and around the world, meet our strict specifications,"
said Vijay Guyah, a Singapore-based spokesman for Burger King.
BROKEN CHAINS
Agricultural supply chains in China tend to be highly
fragmented with most farms still small-scale.
Even with stringent auditing processes of suppliers - which
multinational firms such as Heinz would carry out - it's
difficult to keep track of all suppliers along the line, some of
whom may be tempted to subcontract to cut costs.
What's more, while China's regulators have tight food
safety rules, industry insiders said the watchdogs simply did
not have the manpower to properly enforce them.
"It's not that the technology doesn't exist in China, it's
just the chains are too fragmented," said an industry executive
in China, who previously ran a food processing plant serving
multinational firms in China and abroad.
The former executive said that one batch of frozen
vegetables that his firm shipped to the Japanese market had
become contaminated by chemicals after an audited, long-term
supplier topped up its harvest from a neighbouring farm.
"When supply chains are so large, you can't always prevent a
supplier buying from someone else if someone else has a cheaper
price," the former executive said. "It's a matter of one guy
doing things wrong and the product is contaminated."
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Alex Richardson)