SHANGHAI Dec 8 Almost a quarter of purified
drinking water tested by China's top safety watchdog was
substandard, with many products found to contain excessive
levels of bacteria, the official Shanghai Daily newspaper said
on Monday.
The findings underline the challenge to controlling supply
chains in China, after a slew of food safety scares over the
past year from donkey meat products contaminated with fox to
heavy metals found in infant food.
The China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) found
excessive bateria in purified water products from China's
biggest drinks maker, Wahaha Group, as well as C'estbon Beverage
Co Ltd and Danone SA's Robust brand, the newspaper
said.
In a statement posted on the official Xinhua news agency,
Wahaha said it had recalled the affected products and cut its
supply relationship with the water station where it said the
contamination had occurred.
C'estbon and Robust were not immediately available for
comment.
Consumers in China either boil water for drinking or rely on
bottled or barelled water due to high levels of pollution in
waterways.
The CFDA checked 2,088 batches of purified drinking water
and found that 23 percent were substandard, the Shanghai Daily
said. Most failed the tests for excessive levels of bacteria.
Food health scares are common in China, ranging from toxic
tofu to a deadly scandal in 2008 where dairy milk contaminated
with the industrial chemical melamine killed six infants and
made many thousands sick.
(Reporting by Engen Tham and Adam Jourdan; Additional reporting
by SHANGHAI newsroom; Editing by Alan Raybould)