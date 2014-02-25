BEIJING Feb 25 China is on track to meet its
2020 target for expanding the nation's forests to cover 23
percent of its landmass to combat climate change and soil
erosion, the State Forestry Administration (SFA) said on
Tuesday.
But some observers are critical of the massive
reforestation, saying China is focusing on plantation forestry
and ignoring the restoration of natural forests, which are still
being lost.
Since 2008, China has planted 13 million hectares (130,000
square kms) of new forests, roughly the size of Montenegro,
taking total forest coverage to 208 million hectares (two
million sq kms) or just over 21 percent of its landmass.
"We have completed 60 percent of our task to meet the target
for forest coverage and aim at 23 percent (of the landmass) by
2020," Zhao Shucong, the director of the SFA, told reporters in
Beijing.
China launched its reforestation programme in 1998, after
devastating flooding of the Yangtze river was blamed on the loss
of trees, which previously had acted as flood barriers.
Large-scale deforestation in northern China has contributed
to loss of topsoil, causing huge storms that sometimes carry
sand and dust as far as eastern Canada.
By regrowing its forests quickly, they now help conserve 581
billion cubic metres of water each year, while storing 8.4
billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent that otherwise would
be released into the atmosphere, according to the SFA.
Reforestation has also contributed to the growth in China's
domestic timber industry.
But some experts question the sustainability of China's
forestry programme, arguing it focuses almost exclusively on
plantation forestry and ignores restoration of natural forests.
"The SFA only looks at forested land, but they forget the
full picture," Xu Jianchu, a professor at the Kunming Institute
of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences, told Reuters.
He said most of the new forested land was low-quality, and
pointed out that while new trees are planted rapidly, data shows
that forest loss in many areas of China is increasing
Local authorities often choose to plant non-native species
such as fruit trees and rubber in order to maximise economic
benefits, instead of opting for trees naturally suited to local
areas.
In arid and semi-arid regions, this has often worsened soil
erosion and water scarcity instead of solving it, adding to food
production problems.
"They should also look at agriculture, and treat the
ecosystem as a whole," said Xu.
