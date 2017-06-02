BEIJING, June 2 China will start collecting information on overseas transactions on Chinese bank cards from Sept. 1, the country's foreign exchange regulator said in a notice on Friday.

Chinese banks are required to report daily their bank card holders' overseas transactions that exceed 1,000 yuan ($146.7) each to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), the notice said.

