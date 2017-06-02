BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
BEIJING, June 2 China will start collecting information on overseas transactions on Chinese bank cards from Sept. 1, the country's foreign exchange regulator said in a notice on Friday.
Chinese banks are required to report daily their bank card holders' overseas transactions that exceed 1,000 yuan ($146.7) each to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), the notice said.
