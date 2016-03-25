By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
| SHANGHAI, March 25
SHANGHAI, March 25 China's changing of the way
it reports its foreign exchange data has brought it into line
with international practice but the timing appears to have
worsened the market's appetite for yuan assets.
The data - forex purchase position - measures how much
foreign currency is sold or bought by both the central bank and
commercial financial institutions. It was replaced with data
that captures only the central bank's forex purchases.
The omission since February fanned growing suspicion that
Beijing might be masking the extent of capital outflows amid a
slowing economy and currency weakness.
Making matters worse, the People's Bank of China's (PBOC)
increased intervention in the forwards and swaps markets which
sowed more confusion about its currency policy.
"The timing was really bad. The change was made during a
time that the yuan faced increasing depreciation pressure and
the economy was not faring well," said Zhang Yiping, analyst at
China Merchants Securities in Shenzhen.
Investors were also concerned about China's falling reserves
and that it would have a hard time shoring up the yuan.
Demand for yuan-denominated assets have fallen since the
start of the year, with volumes in the dim sum bond markets
plummeting. tmsnrt.rs/1LG49UZ
Investors have dumped Chinese stocks since last June, while
the yuan has been under depreciation pressure in the
second half of 2015.
Xu Gao, chief macroeconomic analyst at Everbright
Securities, said a lag between the publication of forex
purchases and foreign reserves data meant analysts had looked to
FX purchases as a leading indicator of outbound flows. A rise in
FX purchases points to inflows, and a fall, to outflows.
That role took on greater significance last year as the
exchange rate softened and Chinese businesses rushed
to repay their dollar-denominated liabilities.
HIDING A SLIDE?
In December - the last month in which the FX purchase data
was reported - Chinese banks sold a net 568.3 billion yuan
($86.4 billion) worth of foreign exchange, nearly double
November's net sales - followed by a sharp drop of $99.5 billion
in the country's foreign exchange reserves in January
, the second-largest monthly drop on record.
The decision to halt publishing the combined forex purchase
and sales position data came shortly afterwards, and it was
implemented without notice: it disappeared from reports and was
replaced by a line showing central bank net purchases.
Some analysts suspected the omission helped Beijing conceal
the role Chinese commercial banks were playing in buying yuan to
support the PBOC.
"Honestly, given that these days commercial banks possess an
ever-increasing amount of foreign exchange, the omission could
obscure the 'firewall' role played by state banks in the forex
market," said an economist at a Chinese securities brokerage who
declined to be named due to the sensitive subject.
The PBOC and others justified the change by saying the data
was statistically problematic. It overlaps with other data and,
in some cases, allows for double counting of commercial foreign
exchange assets.
The reshuffle of the composition of foreign exchange data,
however, brings the PBOC into line with international practice.
"The PBOC's forex assets data is more representative," said
Huang Yi, head of forex trading at Guangfa Bank in Shanghai.
But despite the PBOC's stated intentions to let market
forces play a greater role in pricing, onshore and offshore
exchange rates have been tightly controlled in recent weeks. The
traded rates have closely followed the official guidance rate
since mid-February. tmsnrt.rs/1LG3u5T
"In the past few months, the PBOC intervened intensively to
prevent a fast depreciation of CNY, and many believe that they
have also stepped into the FX forward market," noted Zhou Hao,
senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank in Singapore.
Analysts say that may explain how Beijing managed to
stabilise the exchange rate while at the same time slowing the
drain on its forex reserves.
(Additional Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)