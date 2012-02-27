BEIJING Feb 27 China's yuan is moving
towards equilibrium after a volatile second half of 2011 and
there will be a sharper focus on cross-border capital flows to
fight speculation in the fledgling foreign exchange market, the
industry regulator said on Monday.
China saw an unprecedented outflow of capital in the last
three months of 2011, as measured by foreign exchange sales made
by commercial banks and the People's Bank of China, puzzling
many investors who were left unsure of the implications for
monetary policy.
"In the second half of 2011, particularly since the fourth
quarter, our country's foreign exchange situation experienced
significant changes and the yuan is moving towards its
equilibrium level," the State Administration of Foreign Exchange
(SAFE) said in a statement on its website (www.safe.gov.cn).
"We will pay high attention to any tendency in cross-border
capital flows," SAFE said, adding that it would try to find a
better indicator to more accurately capture the movement.
Meanwhile, the regulator will work out more plans to tackle
sudden capital inflows as well as outflows, it said.
While squeezing the room for arbitrage, China will also
speed up the development of its foreign exchange market and
improve underwritting mechanisms so as to let the market play a
better role in balacing supply and demand.
China is gradually lifting capital controls. Last year, it
allowed all companies to park export income abroad and scrapped
restrictions on the amount of foreign exchange a firm can buy in
order to invest in foreign nations.
But SAFE said it would keep cracking down against hot money
flows.
China launched special campaigns in March 2011 and November
2010 to catch abnormal cross border capital flows.
It detected more than 150,000 illegal cases, fining
individuals and companies a total of 1.3 billion yuan ($206
million) in the years between 2007 and 2011, SAFE said.