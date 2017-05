BEIJING China will intensify efforts in 2017 to crack down on foreign exchange irregularities, such as underground banking, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

It will also fend off cross-border capital flow risks, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a notice on its website.

The targets were set during a national work meeting held by the SAFE in Beijing.

