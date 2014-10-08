BEIJING Oct 8 China is considering allowing
non-banks, including brokerages, insurers and trust firms, to
trade in the interbank foreign exchange market, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesdaay.
Authorities are currently seeking feedback on a draft
proposal to allow non-banks to conduct trades with market makers
in the spot and derivatives markets, according to the sources,
who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Currently the foreign exchange market in China is limited
only to banks.
