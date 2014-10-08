(Adds details)
BEIJING Oct 8 China is considering allowing
non-banks, including brokerages, insurers and trust firms, to
trade in the interbank foreign exchange market, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The move would represent the latest step by Beijing to
liberalise the country's tightly-controlled financial markets.
It would be the biggest reform in its forex market since the
central bank doubled the daily trading range for its yuan
currency in March.
Currently the interbank foreign exchange market in China is
limited only to banks.
Authorities are seeking feedback on a draft proposal to
allow non-banks to conduct trades with market makers in the spot
and derivatives markets, according to the government and banking
sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Officials at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange,
the forex regulator, could not be reached for comment.
China has been gradually rolling out a series of market
reforms over the past years aimed at developing its financial
markets.
In March, it increased the daily trading band of the yuan,
allowing it to rise or fall 2 percent from the official daily
midpoint which is set by the People's Bank of China every
morning.
The move was seen as a sign of confidence that the central
bank had successfully fought off currency speculators, as the
yuan had long been viewed as a one-way appreciation bet.
The State Council, China's cabinet, pledged in May to push
ahead with broad range of capital market reforms, including
developing a system for direct bond issuance by local
governments, streamlining IPO approval processes and removal of
restrictions.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Kazunori Takada;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Muralikumar Anantharaman)