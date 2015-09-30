BEIJING, Sept 30 China issued detailed rules on
Wednesday allowing foreign central banks, sovereign wealth funds
and international financial institutions to participate in
interbank foreign exchange trading in the country.
Foreign investors can enter the Chinese market via three
channels, the People's Bank of China said on its website
www.pbc.gov.cn. These are trading through the central bank;
using members of China's interbank market as agents; and
applying to become a member of the market themselves.
They will be allowed to trade spot products, forwards, swaps
and futures options, with no limits on the sizes of investment,
PBOC said.
Granting foreign investors greater access to China's capital
markets is a long-running theme in the country's quest to reform
its economy to make it more reliant on free markets and less
dependent on central planning.
The detailed rules followed the PBOC's decision in July to
permit long-term foreign investors to trade in China's interbank
market and remove limits on the size of
investments.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Catherine Evans)