* Seven institutions register to enter interbank FX market
* May trade spot products, forwards, swaps, FX swaps and
options
(Adds details, background on SDR basket)
BEIJING Nov 25 The first batch of foreign
central banks, sovereign wealth funds and international
financial institutions have been registered to enter China's
interbank foreign exchange market, the country's central bank
said on Wednesday.
This registration comes ahead of a highly-anticipated
announcement by the International Monetary Fund on Monday that
China's yuan may join its foreign exchange basket.
That would place the yuan on par with the U.S. dollar
, Japanese yen, British pound and euro
in the exclusive Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket.
The seven institutions that have been registered include
three central banks: Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Reserve Bank
of Australia, and National Bank of Hungary, the People's Bank of
China said in a statement on its website.
The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development,
International Development Association, Trust Funds of World Bank
Group, and Government of Singapore Investment Corp, are the
other four institutions to be admitted to the domestic market.
The PBOC said that the institutions would now be allowed to
trade spot products, forwards, swaps, currency swaps and options
in the country's domestic foreign exchange market.
China issued detailed rules on letting foreigners
participate in the interbank foreign exchange market in
September, following on from the PBOC's decision in July to
permit long-term foreign investors trade in the interbank market
and remove limits on the size of investments.
Granting foreign investors greater access to its capital
markets is a long-running theme in China's quest to reform its
economy and turn it into one more reliant on free markets, and
less dependent on central planning.
(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)