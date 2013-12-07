BEIJING Dec 7 Chinese regulators will clamp
down on banks' and companies' use of foreign currency for trade
finance by ensuring that trade deals are authentic and by
monitoring for unusual cross-border cash flows, state media
reported.
The report did not specify the illegal activities targeted
by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) in the
clampdown. China is in the midst of an effort to quell currency
speculation, however.
Banks have not fulfilled a duty to carry out their own
investigations into the use of foreign currency, prompting SAFE
to carry out its assessments and punish institutions
accordingly, Xinhua reported on Saturday.
According to SAFE, the authenticity and compliance of
long-term trade financing will be a particular focus of the
crackdown, the report said.
Penalties for any illegal activity will be increased, Xinhua
said.
The foreign exchange reserves of China's central bank
recently reached their highest level since January 2008 as a
result of the rising value of the renminbi, Chinese policy
reforms and market expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will soon start curbing monetary stimulus, Xinhua said.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; editing by Jane Baird)