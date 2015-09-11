(Adds background)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 11 China's central bank has asked commercial banks to
strengthen supervision of foreign-held non-resident accounts (NRA) purchases of foreign exchange
in China, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters on Friday, in an effort to tighten
loopholes in its managed capital account.
The sources said the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has given bankers "window guidance" - a
form of administrative instruction - regarding the monitoring of purchases of foreign currency
by NRA account holders.
The sources said the banks will require clients to provide justification for purchases of
dollars and other foreign exchange using yuan, and ensure the foreign currency is deposited in
offshore accounts or special designated accounts onshore.
The PBOC did not immediately respond to calls requesting comment.
"The move appears part of the government's recent efforts to curb the potential of capital
outflows," said a senior dealer at a major Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
"We understand that NRAs are part of the sources of onshore and offshore yuan arbitrage
activity, but we have no data for either how much funds these accounts have nor the scale of
their arbitrage business."
Chinese officials have repeatedly said they do not believe the yuan should depreciate
further, having devalued the currency by 3 percent in August, but the PBOC has been draining
foreign exchange reserves to hold up the currency before and since, leading to concerns negative
sentiment against the yuan could destabilise the economic recovery.
China wants to ease monetary conditions and reduce the cost of credit to reinvigorate
growth, but that task becomes more difficult if capital flees the country or if domestic
investors convert their yuan to dollars.
In addition to increasing restrictions on onshore yuan forwards trading, Beijing is also
suspected of orchestrating a surprise offshore intervention in Hong Kong and London, instructing
its state-owned banks to buy up offshore yuan to drive out short-sellers and speculators.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)