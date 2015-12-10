BEIJING Dec 10 China will set no restrictions
on foreign exchange transactions used to trade in its planned
new crude oil contract, a regulatory official said on Thursday,
in a move to boost investment in the long-awaited product.
The Shanghai crude oil contract, the first Chinese
commodities futures contract that will allow direct
participation by foreign firms, is aimed at challenging global
benchmarks like London's Brent and the U.S. West Texas
Intermediate contract.
"For the Shanghai crude oil futures contract ... we've made
a further step in the design of the mechanism, which is there
will be no restrictions on the quotas or scale," an official
with the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) told
reporters.
China places restrictions on foreign investment in its
capital markets through its Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (QFII) program that manages the size of investments
through a quota system.
Oil industry sources said last month that the launch of the
new contract was likely to be pushed back to next year as stock
market turmoil and a widening anti-corruption probe are delaying
the final regulatory approval.
The futures contract would better reflect China's growing
importance as the world's No.2 crude oil buyer, as well as boost
the use of the yuan currency in which it will be denominated,
officials have said.
International participants will need to set up accounts with
designated depository banks to trade the contract, and funds in
those accounts will not be available for any other purposes
besides the crude futures trade, China's central bank has said.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Richard
Pullin)