BEIJING Dec 10 China will set no restrictions on foreign exchange transactions used to trade in its planned new crude oil contract, a regulatory official said on Thursday, in a move to boost investment in the long-awaited product.

The Shanghai crude oil contract, the first Chinese commodities futures contract that will allow direct participation by foreign firms, is aimed at challenging global benchmarks like London's Brent and the U.S. West Texas Intermediate contract.

"For the Shanghai crude oil futures contract ... we've made a further step in the design of the mechanism, which is there will be no restrictions on the quotas or scale," an official with the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) told reporters.

China places restrictions on foreign investment in its capital markets through its Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) program that manages the size of investments through a quota system.

Oil industry sources said last month that the launch of the new contract was likely to be pushed back to next year as stock market turmoil and a widening anti-corruption probe are delaying the final regulatory approval.

The futures contract would better reflect China's growing importance as the world's No.2 crude oil buyer, as well as boost the use of the yuan currency in which it will be denominated, officials have said.

International participants will need to set up accounts with designated depository banks to trade the contract, and funds in those accounts will not be available for any other purposes besides the crude futures trade, China's central bank has said.

(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Richard Pullin)