LONDON Feb 3 Billions of dollars in new bets
against China's yuan have been placed on derivatives markets
this week as currency dealers weigh the chance of an official
devaluation around this month's G20 finance chiefs' meeting in
Shanghai.
Yuan volatility and the bias towards a weaker yuan in
options markets have surged to record highs in the past week and
dealers say billions of "low delta puts", which pay out only
when the offshore yuan rate gets above 7.20 per dollar, have
been taken out.
The yuan is also back under pressure in the offshore spot
market, falling to a three-week low of 6.6510 yuan as London
opened on Wednesday. Onshore rates, which China
controls tightly, were steady at 6.5778.
One-month volatility on the offshore yuan jumped from below
8 percent to almost 10 percent, a record high, versus 8.5
percent on the euro-dollar equivalent.
Traders said option volumes - difficult to track because
most of the market is conducted over-the-counter rather than on
traceable platforms or exchanges - reached $12 billion on Monday
and almost $17 billion on Tuesday.
In morning trade in London, when dealers in the world's
biggest currency trading centre are operating alongside their
counterparts in Beijing and Shanghai, the bias toward a weaker
yuan - essentially a net measurement - on 1-, 2-, 3- and 6-month
contracts all surpassed record levels hit in August.
"Clearly, the market sees that the intensive intervention
from PBoC (People's Bank of China) is not sustainable, and
therefore the central bank will have to let the currency go at
some point," said Hao Zhou, a currency strategist at Commerzbank
in Singapore.
Much talk centres around how much more China will have
leaked in reserves in January, in data due by the end of this
week.
Reuters polling of more than a dozen banks puts the
fall at a record $130 billion, reducing China's warchest to
combat yuan weakness to $3.2 trillion.
Some hedge funds betting against the yuan have speculated
the drop will be $200 billion or more. The sales
desk of one large international bank in London was circulating
an estimate of $262 billion to selected clients on Tuesday in an
email seen by Reuters.
WARNINGS
Analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch called on Friday
for G20 financial leaders to agree next month in Shanghai to
joint steps that would include a one-off devaluation of the yuan
and a commitment to a stable dollar to prop up flagging growth
and head off another financial market panic.
Against that, China has repeatedly warned "speculators" in
the run up to the week-long Lunar New Year starting this weekend
that it will keep the yuan steady.
China launches its 12-month presidency of the G20 group of
developed and developing economies with the Shanghai meeting of
finance ministers and central bank governors on Feb. 26-27.
Another big report this week on the yuan, from analysts at
French bank Societe Generale, gave a one-in-three probability of
the currency sliding to 7.50 by the end of 2016.
"The People's Bank of China (PBoC) may insist that it has no
intention to devalue the yuan, but capital flows are putting
significant downward pressure on the currency. China's FX
reserves are large but far from unlimited, or even sufficient,
if large capital outflows persist.
"Our central scenario (65 percent probability) envisions
USD/CNY reaching 6.80 in 2016 in a largely gradual and
controlled manner, but there is a large and growing risk that
USD/CNY trades up to 7.50 this year."
