BEIJING Jan 9 China's foreign exchange
regulator said on Friday that it will work to fend off risks
from cross-border capital flows and will push forward yuan
convertibility on the capital account.
The statement by the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange (SAFE) echoed the central bank, which said on Friday
that it would quicken the pace of market-oriented interest rate
reform and push forward on increasing yuan convertability in the
capital account.
SAFE ordered major state banks this week to check for
possible illegal activity in the currency market, as it tries to
clamp down on speculative money flows in and out of the country.
