BEIJING Dec 10 Modest declines in China's foreign exchange reserves can be tolerated, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

Wang Yungui, head of the policy and regulation department, made the comment at a news conference hold by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, fell by $87.2 billion in November to $3.44 trillion, central bank data showed on Monday, the lowest level since February 2013 and the third-largest monthly drop on record. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)