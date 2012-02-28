BEIJING, Feb 28 Chinese banks bought a net
$3.4 billion in foreign exchange from their customers in
over-the-counter transactions in January, ending a
two-month-period of overall currency sales, the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Tuesday.
The over-the-counter transactions data follows numbers
earlier this month showing that 140.9 billion yuan ($22.4
billion) was bought by commercial banks and the central bank in
January.
Banks' over-the-counter foreign exchange transactions have
contributed to China's huge reserve expansion in recent years as
exporters and investors sold dollars to banks which, in turn,
sell most of them to the central bank in the interbank market.
The following is the monthly data of Chinese commercial
banks' net foreign exchange purchases (in $bln):
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb
3.4 -15.3 -0.8 3.2 26.0 37.8 43.2 43.0 51.9 44.7 40.9 24.9
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Kim
Coghill)