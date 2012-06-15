SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 15 China will allow
domestic firms to use foreign currency loans from domestic banks
to finance operations overseas, in a move to promote overseas
expansion by Chinese companies, the country's foreign exchange
regulator told Reuters on Friday.
The loosening of foreign exchange restrictions on domestic
firms is intended to support the "Go Out" policy that encourages
Chinese firms to build an overseas presence.
Such firms often face difficulty obtaining financing from
foreign lenders, so the rules, which take effect on July 1, aim
to make it easier for them to use foreign currency loans from
Chinese banks, the regulator said.
Under previous rules, domestic companies were subject to a
quota on the transfer of their domestic forex holdings - whether
earned directly through exports, purchased on the domestic
market - to overseas affiliates, an official from the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) told Reuters.
"But beyond the quota, there were still controls," he said.
The new rules, which where sent to selected Chinese banks
this week, simplify procedures and eliminate some approval
requirements for Chinese firms and their affiliates to transfer
foreign currency into and out of the country, for outbound
foreign direct investment.
The notice, which has not yet been released publicly, was
sent to large banks on Thursday.
The move represents another incremental step by China to
reduce its complex system of capital controls and allow funds to
flow more freely into and out of the country.
In March, the central bank expanded the quota for the
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme under
which foreign institutions can invest in China's capital
markets.
The new rules also loosen restrictions on domestic firms
providing guarantees for loans and other financing arrangements
by foreign affiliates, including through the use of onshore
assets as collateral.
