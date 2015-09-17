BEIJING, Sept 17 Depreciation pressure on the
Chinese yuan was "basically released" following August's
devaluation, an official at the foreign exchange regulator said
on Thursday.
Wang Yungui, head of policy and regulation department at the
State Administration of Foreign Exhange (SAFE), also reiterated
that there was no basis for further depcreiation of the yuan
or large-scale capital outflows from China.
The regulator has not witnessed any abnormal changes in
capital flows or seen large-scale outflows, Wang told a briefing
in Beijing.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)