* FX regulator sees volatile capital flows amid market
turmoil
* Expects capital account deficit, current account surplus
in H2
* Says to keep yuan basically stable
(Adds details)
BEIJING, Sept 30 China is likely to continue to
see a deficit on its capital and financial account in the second
half amid global market volatility, the foreign exchange
regulator said on Wednesday.
Concerns over China's economic slowdown and possible
interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve have fuelled a
wave of capital outflows, which intensified after China's
surprising yuan devaluation last month.
"Cross-border capital flows will be relatively volatile,"
the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a
statement on its website.
Expectations of an upcoming Fed interest rate rise and
currency volatility in emerging markets will continue to affect
international financial stability and fuel risk aversion, the
SAFE said.
"Looking at the domestic environment, the downward pressure
persists in the process of economic transition, while domestic
borrowing costs continue to decline," it said.
China posted a deficit of $125.6 billion on its capital
account and financial account in the first half of 2015,
including $40.6 billion in the March-June quarter.
China had a current account surplus of $148.6 billion in the
first half, including $73 billion in the second quarter, the
SAFE said in its international balance payment report.
China's current account surplus in the first half was
equivalent to 3.1 percent of gross domestic product, it said.
China will keep the yuan basically stable while
improving management of its foreign exchange reserves to ensure
safety, the regulator said.
China's central bank has intervened heavily to keep the yuan
steady after it shocked global markets by devaluing the yuan by
nearly 2 percent on Aug. 11, running down its foreign exchange
reserves by a record amount that month.
It also said that the authorities will strengthen
monitoring of cross-border capital flows.
The authorities have taken some incremental steps to curb
capital outflows that intensified since the country's surprising
yuan devaluation last month.
(Reporting By China economics team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
& Kim Coghill)