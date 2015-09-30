* FX regulator sees volatile capital flows amid market turmoil

* Expects capital account deficit, current account surplus in H2

* Says to keep yuan basically stable (Adds details)

BEIJING, Sept 30 China is likely to continue to see a deficit on its capital and financial account in the second half amid global market volatility, the foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

Concerns over China's economic slowdown and possible interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve have fuelled a wave of capital outflows, which intensified after China's surprising yuan devaluation last month.

"Cross-border capital flows will be relatively volatile," the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on its website.

Expectations of an upcoming Fed interest rate rise and currency volatility in emerging markets will continue to affect international financial stability and fuel risk aversion, the SAFE said.

"Looking at the domestic environment, the downward pressure persists in the process of economic transition, while domestic borrowing costs continue to decline," it said.

China posted a deficit of $125.6 billion on its capital account and financial account in the first half of 2015, including $40.6 billion in the March-June quarter.

China had a current account surplus of $148.6 billion in the first half, including $73 billion in the second quarter, the SAFE said in its international balance payment report.

China's current account surplus in the first half was equivalent to 3.1 percent of gross domestic product, it said.

China will keep the yuan basically stable while improving management of its foreign exchange reserves to ensure safety, the regulator said.

China's central bank has intervened heavily to keep the yuan steady after it shocked global markets by devaluing the yuan by nearly 2 percent on Aug. 11, running down its foreign exchange reserves by a record amount that month.

It also said that the authorities will strengthen monitoring of cross-border capital flows.

The authorities have taken some incremental steps to curb capital outflows that intensified since the country's surprising yuan devaluation last month.

(Reporting By China economics team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)