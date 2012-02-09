* China SAFE says to maintain current account surplus in
2012
* Says international payment surplus may be smaller
* Says long-term fundamentals of China economy unchanged
BEIJING, Feb 9 Long term capital will keep
flowing into China and its current account will stay in surplus
in 2012, with a rare outflow of funds in the last quarter of
2011 not reversing the underlying trend, China's foreign
exchange regulator said on Thursday.
"External shocks have not changed the long-term trend of
steady and rapid Chinese economic development, and international
capital, especially long-term capital, is likely to keep flowing
into China in large volume," the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement.
The country's international payment surplus, however, would
fall significantly in 2012, SAFE said on its website
(www.safe.gov.cn).
A narrowing surplus in trade is likely to be welcomed by
China's main trading partners which suspect Beijing of unfairly
supporting exporters by suppressing appreciation of the yuan and
through other policies.
China's government consistently denies such accusations and
says its objective is to bring its current account into balance.
But SAFE was clear that while the surplus might shrink, it
would definitely remain in 2012.
"China's current account, including cargo trade, will
continue to report surplus," it said.
The European Union is China's single biggest export market
and the debt crisis in the bloc has been dampening demand for
the goods turned out by the vast Chinese factory sector.
China experienced a rare reversal of capital flow in the
last quarter of 2011, but SAFE said China is not too worried.
"Many fundamental factors underlying China's international
payment surplus have not changed," it said.
In the last month of 2011, China's banks sold 100 billion
yuan worth foreign exchange, marking the third month in a row of
net foreign exchange sales.
China's foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, also
fell $20.6 billion in the fourth quarter of last year to $3.18
trillion -- another sign of capital outflow.
The Chinese yuan also weakened against the dollar
in the offshore market.
SAFE, which oversees China's foreign reserves, added that it
expected to see periodic short-term capital outflows.
"China may face risks of frequent inflows and outflows of
capital and risks of periodic speculative capital outflows can't
be ruled out," it said.
In addition, SAFE said China would continue to work towards
achieving balance in international payments by expanding
domestic demand and encouraging outbound investments.