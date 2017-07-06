FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
China's Fosun says online rumours about Chairman false after shares fall
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
G20 Summit
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 6, 2017 / 5:32 AM / in a day

China's Fosun says online rumours about Chairman false after shares fall

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Fosun saw shares in its listed units fall on Thursday, prompting it to refute online rumours that it had lost contact with its billionaire chairman, Guo Guangchang.

The firm said in a statement Guo was in Shaanxi province giving a speech in the city of Xi'an and that online reports he had gone missing were "sheer rumour and malicious slander".

"Fosun Group's operations are all normal," it said.

Shares in Fosun International Ltd, which has businesses ranging from insurance to French holiday firm Club Med, dropped 4 percent in morning trade, while Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd was down 7.5 percent.

A number of high-profile Chinese executives have gone missing for short periods of time, making investors nervous.

Guo was in the spotlight in 2015 when reports that he had gone missing sparked speculation that Fosun had been drawn into Beijing's corruption crackdown. The company later said that he had been helping police with an investigation that mostly concerned his personal affairs.

Sources told Reuters last month that China's banking regulator has ordered a group of lenders to assess their exposure to offshore deals by a handful of firms that have been on an overseas buying spree. Those firms include Fosun as well as HNA Group, Dalian Wanda, Anbang Insurance Group and Zhejiang Luosen. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.