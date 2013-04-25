BEIJING, April 25 China on Thursday signed a deal with Airbus to purchase 60 planes, as French President Francois Hollande began a two-day visit to China.

A large entourage of French businessmen is accompanying Hollande, who is the first leader of a major western country to visit China since President Xi Jinping was named to his post last month.

No details of the purchase were immediately available. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones, Writing by Michael Martina)