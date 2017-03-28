* Protesters questioned after Chinatown violence
* Police open inquiry into Sunday shooting
* China's foreign ministry calls in French diplomat
PARIS/BEIJING, March 28 French police said on
Tuesday they opened an inquiry after a Chinese man was shot dead
by police at his Paris home, triggering rioting in the French
capital by members of the Chinese community and a sharp reaction
from Beijing.
The shooting on Sunday, which led China's foreign ministry
to call in a French diplomat, brought about a 100 members of the
French-Chinese community on to the streets in Paris's main
Chinatown district on Monday night.
Some protesters threw projectiles outside the district's
police headquarters and a number of vehicles were torched in a
confrontation with riot police.
Media reports said a 56-year-old man of Chinese origin was
shot dead at his home on Sunday night in front of his family
after police were called to investigate an altercation with a
neighbour.
Police said the man attacked police with scissors, adding
that an inquiry had been opened. The man's family, according to
media reports, denied this and some media said he was holding
scissors because he had been cutting fish.
Police said they questioned 35 people after Monday's street
protests and three members of the police were treated for slight
injuries, they said.
In Beijing, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had
summoned a French diplomat to explain events. It also sought a
thorough investigation by French authorities and steps to be
ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in France.
The French foreign ministry said in a statement that an
inquiry was under way into the shooting and added that the
security of Chinese citizens in France was a priority for the
national authorities.
"Additional (security) measures have been taken in recent
months and everything has been done to provide them with the
best conditions for living here and for their security," it
said.
