(adds quotes, details)
BEIJING Nov 3 French President Francois
Hollande said on Tuesday that he would welcome Chinese
investment in state-owned nuclear group Areva but
that the French government was ultimately responsible for the
company's recapitalisation.
"We would like to have Chinese capital in Areva," Hollande
told reporters in Beijing after meeting Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang.
Hollande's remarks come after Areva signed a memorandum of
understanding for a possible partnership with China National
Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) on Monday that could see the Chinese
firm take on a miniority stake in the French company.
The partnership would cover uranium mining, recycling,
logistics, decommissioning and dismantling, Areva said earlier
in a statement, but excludes the reactor business that French
utility EDF is buying from the company.
Hollande said because China and France are already building
nuclear plants together, it is legitimate for a Chinese firm to
play a part in restructuring Areva.
After four consecutive years of losses wiped out Areva's
capital, EDF said in July it had agreed to buy 51-75 percent of
Areva's reactor arm Areva NP, while Areva would keep a maximum
25 percent and EDF would look for other investors to invest in
Areva NP.
(Reporting By Dominique Patton, Writing By Megha Rajagopalan;
Editing by Nick Macfie and Miral Fahmy)