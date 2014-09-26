(Refiles to remove invalid stock code for China Post in para 9)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 25 China said it would
ease restrictions on foreign couriers seeking to deliver
packages nationwide, potentially increasing competition in a
fast-growing business already marked by bruising price wars.
The State Council, or cabinet, said in a statement late on
Wednesday it had decided to "fully liberalise" the market for
parcel delivery to promote fair competition between domestic and
foreign firms.
It said the government would allow foreign firms that met
certain criteria to take part, and would also encourage mergers
in the sector.
The statement, however, did not give any details or specify
what restrictions would be eased, or what the government's
criteria were.
FedEx Corp, which along with United Parcel Service
Inc operate express parcel delivery services in China,
told Reuters on Thursday it welcomed the cabinet decision. It
declined, however, to provide any details on the measure.
UPS did not immediately respond to requests for comment on
the government announcement.
U.S. and European trade officials have in the past
criticised as protectionist Chinese regulations on the postal
sector. Both the American and European chambers of commerce
welcomed government measures to liberalise the sector in
separate statements.
Under a 2009 law, all courier firms must obtain city
government permits before they can deliver packages anywhere in
China. Local firms have found it much easier and quicker to do
so than foreign couriers.
The law also bans non-Chinese couriers from delivering
domestic mail, a lucrative market segment the foreign firms have
lobbied hard to access. State-owned postal service China Post,
which dominates that market, made 14.5 billion yuan ($2.36
billion) from delivering mail last year.
Express parcel delivery is booming in China, thanks to a
surge in e-commerce. Revenues in the express parcel delivery
market have more than doubled to $13 billion over the five years
to 2011, and are expected to surpass the $70 billion a year
generated in the United States, and become the biggest in the
world by 2032.
The Chinese market, however, is highly fragmented and
competition is stiff.
There are currently more than 35,000 express delivery
companies operating in China. Some can ship packages for
hundreds of miles for as little as 2 yuan (32 US cents), and as
quickly as within the same day, a minuscule amount compared to
the U.S. Postal Service, which on average charges at least $10
for a domestic delivery.
In 2011, DHL, a division of the German logistics company
Deutsche Post AG, exited the Chinese domestic express
delivery market to focus on international shipments, citing its
inability to compete on such razor-thin margins.
($1 = 6.1357 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Li Hui and Brenda Goh in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Miral Fahmy)