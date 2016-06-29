BEIJING, June 29 China's rail freight volume fell 7.7 percent in the first five months of 2016 from a year earlier to 1.32 billion tonnes, the country's top economic planner said late on Tuesday.

For May, the amount of cargo moved by railways declined 7.0 percent year-on-year to 270 million tonnes, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)