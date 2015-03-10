HONG KONG, March 10 China plans to launch the
Guangdong free trade zone (FTZ) on March 18, less than two years
after its Shanghai FTZ was rolled out, according to a trade
association in the province.
China announced it would set up three new trade zones in
Guangdong, Fujian and Tianjin last December, based on experience
drawn from the zone in Shanghai.
Hu Chunhua, the Communist Party head of Guangdong, and Zhu
Xiaodan, the province's governor, would attend the launch
ceremony, the Shenzhen Cross-Border E-Commerce Association said
on its microblog.
The pilot FTZs, part of wider financial reforms such as
moving to a fully convertible yuan currency, are seen as an
important step towards developing a more open economy.
