SHANGHAI, Sept 29 China opened a new free trade
zone in Shanghai on Sunday in what has been hailed as
potentially the boldest reform move in decades, unveiling fresh
details of plans to liberalise regulations governing finance,
investment and trade in the zone.
The Shanghai FTZ, which covers an area of nearly 29 sq km on
the eastern outskirts of the commercial hub, was approved by
China's State Council, or cabinet, in July.
State-run Xinhua news agency quoted Commerce Minister Gao
Hucheng as saying that the creating FTZ was a crucial decision
made in the new era of China's reform and opening-up.
"It follows the tendency of global economic developments and
reflects a more active strategy of opening-up," Gao said at the
launch ceremony.
The State Council said on Friday it would open up its
largely sheltered services sector to foreign competition in the
zone and use it as a testbed for bold financial reforms,
including a convertible yuan and liberalised interest rates.
Economists consider both areas key levers for restructuring
the world's second-largest economy and putting it on a more
sustainable growth path.
Some Chinese and foreign firms have already moved to set up
subsidiaries in the zone. A total of 25 companies so far have
been approved to set up operations in a variety of sectors,
alongside 11 financial institutions, most of which are domestic
banks but including the mainland subsidiaries of Citibank and
DBS.
Some have trumpeted the FTZ, which integrates three existing
zones, as comparable to Deng Xiaoping's creation of a similar
zone in Shenzhen in 1978. Many credited that move as being
crucial to China's economy opening up to foreign trade and
investment.
HIGH HOPES, OR NOT?
Sceptics, however, point to a similar scheme launched near
Shenzhen, in Qianhai, last year, but that has so far failed to
live up to expectations. Qianhai was presented as place for
radical experimentation with China's capital
account.
Analysts and economists say that the plans for Shanghai, at
least, are more specific and ambitious.
For example, one major planned change officials described on
Sunday will be in the regulations governing how foreign and
Chinese individuals can invest across borders.
Previously foreign and Chinese investors were only allowed
to invest across the border by buying into funds regulated
through either the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(QFII) programme or the Qualified Domestic Institutional
Investor (QDII) programme, both of which are restricted by
quotas.
But Dai Haibo, deputy director of the zone administrative
committee, said on Sunday that this requirement would be waived
for foreign and Chinese individuals within the zone, who will be
allowed to invest funds directly for the first time. He did not
say whether they would also be subject to a quota.
He also said that foreign banks in the zone would be allowed
to issue bonds in the domestic market.
Officials also said that China will develop an
international oil futures trading platform in the zone and
encourage foreign participation, part of attempts to upgrade
commodities markets and hedge risk in the world's largest energy
consumer.
REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS FOR FOREIGN BANKS
Regulations of Chinese and foreign banks will also be eased,
said Liao Min, head of the Shanghai branch of the China Banking
Regulatory Commission (CBRC), adding the CBRC will adjust
loan-to-deposit ratios and other regulatory requirements for
banks in the zone.
He said that the government will consider easing regulatory
requirements for foreign banks when they apply to upgrade
representative offices to full-fledged branches in the zone, and
it will accelerate the application process for foreign banks
applying for yuan settlement licences.
Both functions are key for foreign banks seeking to do
business in China, and the slow pace of approval has been the
subject of frequent complaints from foreign bankers.
He added that China will allow domestic and foreign banks to
engage in cross-border business including cross-border
investment banking services.