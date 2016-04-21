BEIJING, April 21 China's diesel exports soared 316.5 percent in March from a year earlier to 1.25 million tonnes, customs data showed on Thursday.

Gasoline exports rose 9.1 percent in March from a year earlier to 670,000 tonnes, while kerosene exports fell 7.4 percent on year to 1.03 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)