SHANGHAI, March 15 China is expected to
raise prices for refined oil products in the next few days
following a steep rise in crude oil prices in recent weeks,
local media reported on Thursday, citing people with industry
knowledge.
The National Development & Reform Commission could raise
the prices for refined products by 400 to 500 yuan ($63-79) per
tonne in mid-March, since the 22-day moving average of
international crude oil prices has already risen by about 10
percent, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.
The NDRC normally considers adjusting fuel prices if the
22-day moving average of international crude oil prices rises or
falls more than 4 percent, while also considering other factors
such as inflation, fuel supply and demand.
Sources said China's top two oil companies, PetroChina
and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
have already submitted recommendations of
price rises to NDRC.
The NDRC sets fuel prices using a formula based on three
different international crude oil prices: Brent, Dubai and
Cinta.
China previously raised the ceiling for retail prices of
gasoline and diesel by 3 to 4 percent in early February.
($1 = 6.3323 Chinese yuan)
